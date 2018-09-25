NI Weather: warm sunshine returning within days

After a few chilly days and nights, there is news of a return to high temperatures of 20 degrees, according to the Met Office.

Although most of us have ditched our summer wardrobes in favour or winter essentials, this is going to change - albeit briefly.

According to the Met Office temperatures are expected to rise in Northern Ireland tomorrow - Wednesday.

Whilst tomorrow will be "mostly cloudy with still the odd patch of light rain and drizzle, mainly during the morning" it will remain "mostly dry in the afternoon with some brighter interludes".

The Met Office website adds that it will be "warmer and breezy" with a "maximum temperature 20 °C".

The website adds that the outlook for Thursday to Saturday is: "A little rain later on Thursday otherwise a mostly dry few days. It will become brighter and cooler on Friday and Saturday with sunny spells and lighter winds."

