NI Weather: will the sun still be shining on July 12?

Thousands of Orangemen and bandsmen are set to parade the streets of Northern Ireland on July 12.

And they will be glad to hear that the sun will still be shining.

July 12 celebrations

Read: IN PICTURES July 12 venues: all you need to know

Met Office meteorologist, John Mitchell, said: “Dry and settled conditions are likely to continue across Northern Ireland on July 12.

“However on July 12 there is a small risk of a daytime shower.”

He added that temperatures that day are expected to be “in the low to middle twenties”.

“The dry and settled weather is expected to continue through next week,” he added.

When asked when the weather is expected to break, Mr Mitchell said: “Good question. Beyond next weekend there is a chance of more unsettled weather coming in from the Atlantic, but that is a long way off.”