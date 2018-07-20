NI weather: will the sunshine return over the weekend?

Our extended and glorious heatwave is showing signs of fizzling out so what has the weather got in store for us this weekend?

MORE: Why you could face a HUGE fine if you wear sunglasses while driving



Is Northern Ireland set for another burst of sunny weather this weekend?

An overnight dousing of rain - some places saw more than 20mm - had many reaching for raincoats and umbrellas this morning. Temperatures, however, have held in the high teens but can we expect the warmer weather we've grown accustomed to in the last few weeks to return during the course of Saturday and Sunday?

According to the Met Office this evening and tonight will be cloudy for most with 'a little rain and drizzle'. We can expect most places across NI to be dry overnight, with some light winds. It will feel quite mild with a minimum temperature 12 °C.

Things will pick up during the course of Saturday and we could see highs of 21 °C, so expect sunny spells and a 'bright and largely dry day'.

The outlook for Sunday shows some light winds coming our way but it will feel warm with highs of up 23 °C. Enjoy!

IN PICTURES: 17 things NI people love to complain about when it’s warm outside