NI woman dies after one vehicle collision near her home

A woman in her forties has died after a collision this afternoon in Dromara.

The woman died after the collision on Dree Hill.

She has been named as Michelle Healy who was from the local area.

Police say she died when the red Mitsubishi vehicle she was driving left the road at around 1.10pm this afternoon, Sunday 14 April.



Inspector Robinson said: "I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have captured dashcam footage to please get in touch with the Collision Investigation Unit by calling 101, quoting reference 656 14/04/19."