Nicholson: I’ll take no lesson in manners from hypocrite SF MEP

A unionist MEP has branded Martina Anderson a “hypocrite” after she accused him of “bad manners” for not meeting the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator during a visit to Northern Ireland.

Michel Barnier was greeted in Londonderry’s historic Guildhall by Sinn Fein MEP Ms Anderson, who suggested that the DUP’s Diane Dodds and Ulster Unionist Jim Nicholson were failing to represent the unionist people by “snubbing” Mr Barnier.

But Mr Nicholson said unionists would “take no lessons in terms of manners” from convicted IRA bomber Ms Anderson, adding her past offences are “evidence of more than mere bad manners”.

He also rejected the Sinn Fein MEP’s claim that he had snubbed Mr Barnier, adding that he meets the senior Brussels official on a regular basis.

Speaking before a meeting with Mr Barnier on Tuesday, Ms Anderson was asked about the absence of the two unionist MEPs.

“I think it’s political bad manners that the MEPs were both invited here this morning, and neither of them have turned up.”

Asked why she thought they did not attend, Ms Anderson said the DUP would “not be too put out” if there was a harder border on the island of Ireland, something they may regard as a “job done”, she suggested.

In a statement, Mr Nicholson said: “Sinn Fein members belittle and antagonise innocent victims of the IRA terror campaign on a regular basis and Sinn Fein trolls taunt IRA victims on social media on an almost daily basis. Sinn Fein wrote the book on bad manners. That makes Martina Anderson a hypocrite.

“She won’t dictate who I meet, when I meet them or where I meet them. I shall be meeting with Michel Barnier at the earliest possible opportunity for him to debrief me on what his findings were.”

Mr Nicholson also asserted that he had only received an official invitation to attend Mr Barnier’s visit “at very short notice”, adding: “It was apparent that one party – Sinn Fein – had a better knowledge of the agenda before we did, and thus made it a missed opportunity for Mr Barnier to meet as wide a range of people as possible.”

Last week, Mrs Dodds and Mr Nicholson issued a joint statement welcoming Mr Barnier’s visit but expressed disappointment that it was announced by a Sinn Fein MP.

Mrs Dodds said she had already committed to meetings in London and could not meet him.

The DUP told the News Letter that Mrs Dodds had scheduled a meeting with him for Thursday in Brussels, but this was now unable to go ahead due to “diary issues” on Mr Barnier’s end.

“Attempts will now be made to rearrange this,” the party added.

Mr Barnier was in Londonderry to meet with business leaders as part of a two-day visit to the island of Ireland.

He also walked on the historic walls of the city and the Peace Bridge.

A guide walked with Mr Barnier and gave him a brief history of the city, pointing out the Bogside from the top of the city walls.

Asked about the EU maintaining peace funding in Northern Ireland, Mr Barnier said: “I think that we must, and we have to maintain co-operation between Northern Ireland and Ireland, and in particular to maintain the peace programme.”