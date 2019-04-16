NIFRS crews dealing with fire at Belfast hospital

Firefighters are in attendance at the Mater Hospital, Belfast following a report of a fire at the property.

According to the NI Fire and Rescue Service, five fire crews are in attendance dealing with a fire in the Dempsey Building.

A spokesperson said the call was received at 4.08pm and the “incident is ongoing.”

One member of the public tweeted that smoke had been seen coming from the building on the Crumlin Road.

Posting on Facebook, Cllr Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston said: “Fire Brigade and PSNI at the Mater .. not sure what’s happened but please avoid the area and allow the emergency services to do their job.”

The News Letter has contacted the PSNI and Belfast Health Trust for comment.

There is no further information at this time.