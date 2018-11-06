NIFRS crews extinguish fire at Co Antrim factory

Firefighters were tasked to the Ryobi Aluminium Castings factory in Carrickfergus this afternoon following a report of a fire in the roof of the premises.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that four crews – two from Carrick, one from Whitehead and one from Springfield in Belfast – were deployed to the incident at Trooperslane Industrial Estate, Meadowbank Road shortly after 2:30pm.

“Firefighters were called to a fire in a factory involving an extraction fan in the roof. Firefighters extinguished the fire. The cause of the fire was determined as accidental. The incident was dealt with at 4:17pm,” an NIFRS spokesperson said.