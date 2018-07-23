NIFRS hiring part-time firefighters

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has launched a recruitment drive for part-time firefighters across 28 stations.

The new ‘community firefighters’ will be asked to respond to fires, road traffic collisions, chemical spills, collapsed buildings and other tpes of rescue, the NIFRS say.

The fire service is hoping to respond to people who can respond to one of the 28 stations within five minutes.

Brian Stanfield, Group Commander, said: “Simply put, NIFRS could not operate without our Community Firefighters as they provide the emergency fire and rescue services to local towns and villages across Northern Ireland.

“It is an extremely rewarding and interesting job.

“Community Firefighters must be able to quickly respond to emergency call-outs by making their way to the Fire Station within 5 minutes, where they will meet the rest of their crew.”

He continued: “Local employers have an equally important role to play in the success of the Community Firefighter system by allowing their employees to become Community Firefighters.

“Hundreds of local employers across Northern Ireland employ Community Firefighters, benefiting by having someone on site who has developed a wide range of skills and experience including the ability to work as part of a team. NIFRS greatly appreciates the support of local employers in helping provide the best possible fire and rescue service.”

Mr Stanfield added: “Community Firefighters are paid a retaining fee, emergency call-out payments and a payment to attend a weekly drill night which is 2 hours per week in the evening. Community Firefighters are trained to the highest standards and take part in 12 days training each year to ensure we have the most highly skilled Firefighters to help protect our local communities.”

Recruitment Information nights are being held at each of the 28 Fire Stations – Portstewart, Antrim, Carrickfergus, Lisburn, Larne, Crumlin, Portadown, Warrenpoint, Ballynahinch, Newcastle, Lurgan, Crossmaglen, Donaghadee, Dromore, Newtownards, Kilkeel, Ballywalter, Banbridge, Holywood, Enniskillen, Maghera, Belleek, Castlederg, Dromore, Lisnaskea, Newtownstewart, Cookstown and Clogher Fire Stations.

Full details of the availability requirements are set out in the candidate pack. Candidates can apply online and download application packs from the NIFRS website – www.nifrs.org/careers

The NIFRS also said it is “currently under represented by females and applications from this group are particularly welcome. Appointment will be made solely on merit.”

The closing date is Friday, August 10 at 3.00pm.