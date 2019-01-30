Nigel Dodds calls on SoS to ensure ‘proper roll-out’ of funding for NI projects

The Northern Ireland Office must work with devolved government departments to ensure funding promised under the Conservative-DUP confidence and supply arrangement is rolled out as required.

That was the call from DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds MP during Northern Ireland Questions in the House of Commons today.

Addressing Secretary of State Karen Bradley, Mr Dodds described the £1bn confidence and supply funding as a massive extra boost to block grant funding.

He asked: “Will she ensure the NIO works closely with devolved departments to ensure that all blockages to the proper roll-out of all of that money and in relation to the other major infrastructure projects for Northern Ireland are progressed as quickly as possible?”

Replying, the Secretary of State said: “I want to make sure that all projects in Northern Ireland are properly delivered. Clearly I don’t have Executive powers to ensure they are delivered but I am working closely with the departments to make sure that monies, particularly confidence and supply money, are spent properly.”

Mr Dodds went on to criticise Sinn Fein for holding up the restoration of devolved political institutions.

“It is deplorable that elected representatives from Northern Ireland don’t take their places here and the same party refuses to get the Executive up and running,” he said.

Mrs Bradley insisted she wants to work with all parties to see the Stormot institutions restored as soon as possible.