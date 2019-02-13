Nigel Dodds: Only Sinn Fein holding up return of devolution

Nigel Dodds has told fellow MPs that Sinn Fein is the obstacle to the return of devolution, as NI Secretary Karen Bradley continued to resist the idea of direct rule.

Mr Dodds, MP for North Belfast, noted in the House of Commons that the clock is ticking down to the Brexit date of March 29, and said this should give extra impetus to the need for government.

Secretary of State Karen Bradley

There has been no devolution since Martin McGuinness walked out as deputy first minister in January 2017. Initially Sinn Fein cited the RHI scandal as the reason, but its focus has turned to an Irish language act as a central demand for restoration of government.

Mr Dodds told MPs: “As we near Brexit, it will be vital that decisions are taken by ministers in some shape or form once we get Brexit over the line, because we cannot continue in the current scenario one way or another once that has happened. The decisions that will be required will be too great.

“But can I also remind the House, Mr Speaker, that the reason devolution is not up and running is not [because] all parties in Northern Ireland can’t agree.

“Four out of the five parties in NI would enter devolution tomorrow.

“There are pre-conditions being set by one party, which talks a lot about Brexit being an existential threat and yet boycotts this House, boycotts the Assembly, and boycotts the Executive.”

Mrs Bradley went on to repeat her hope for inter-party talks to break the deadlock, telling him: “I hope we can find a basis on which to get the parties together, talking about and agreeing a basis for government.”

Former Northern Ireland secretary Owen Paterson said: “There comes a point where I think we are responsible for the lives of citizens in Northern Ireland.”

Reacting, she repeated her call for “the parties to come together”.

Meanwhile, Lady Sylvia Hermon asked what the total cost has been of MLAs’ salaries since early 2017, suggesting a figure of £12m.

Mrs Bradley said she would write to Lady Hermon with the most “up-to-date” figure.