NIHE looks at closing 33 tower blocks

The Northern Ireland Housing Executive says it is looking at closing all 33 of its tower blocks and providing its residents with alternative housing.

The blocks, which are mainly located in Belfast, are reaching an age where significant investment is required.

But reaching the required standard will require over £300m over the next 30 years.

The executive is launching a consultation with residents to explore options at each location, the BBC reported.

Consultation was to take place early this year but was put on hold following the tragedy of the blaze in Grenfell tower in England.

An NIHE spokesperson said: “The health, safety and comfort of our tenants is our priority, however, our tower blocks are now reaching an age at which significant investment is required.

“The approach that has been agreed by the Board is to consult with residents, political representatives and the wider community about future plans for each of the tower blocks and surrounding neighbourhoods. This includes the decommissioning of tower blocks over an agreed extended time period and further exploration of future housing options available at each location.

“Once these plans have been developed, we will seek business case approvals from the relevant government departments.

“In the meantime, we will continue to maintain all our tower blocks and ensure health and safety and other work is carried out as required.”

The NIHE has been reviewing the condition of all their housing stock since 2015.

A fire broke out in high-rise flats in Dunmurry as recently as November 2017.