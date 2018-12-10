Nimble Needles donate ‘trauma teddies’ to PSNI

Members of a Coleraine knitting group made a very special donation to local police on the north coast.

The Nimble Needles knitting group, based in Ballysally Youth and Community Centre, handed over 50 ‘trauma teddies’ which are designed to bring comfort to children in distress.

The dedicated group of knitters, who meet every week, were recently joined by the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Brenda Chivers alongside local PSNI officers who accepted the colourful and cuddly bears.

PSNI Sergeant Terry McKenna said: “These items can make a huge difference to a child caught up in a traumatic situation. They provide consolation at a time of distress and offer an alternative way for officers to reassure young people who have been left frightened and upset.

“Research has shown that trauma teddies can soften the impact of a frightening situation which is important to the child’s future wellbeing. Officers have already used them in a number of situations across the Causeway Coast and Glens and we have seen at first hand the positive impact they can make.”

The Mayor, Councillor Brenda Chivers said: “I would like to thank all members of the Nimble Needles knitting group for their contribution to the ‘Trauma Teddies’ initiative. We cannot underestimate the difference which a small knitted bear can make when a child is caught up in a traumatic situation. They are among the most vulnerable members of our society and we have a duty to protect and comfort them in whatever way we can.”