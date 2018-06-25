‘No confidence motion’ for Deputy Mayor over drink driving

Sinn Féin have said they will table a motion of no confidence in the Deputy Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District over previous drink-driving convictions.

UUP councillor Derek Hussey was given a five-year driving ban and fined £800 in 2016 after pleading guilty to drink-driving. He had previously been convicted of drink-driving offences in 2004 and 2011

He became Deputy Mayor at the Derry City and Strabane District Council annual general meeting earlier this month.

Sinn Féin group leader on the council Sandra Duffy says they will table the motion if Mr Hussey does not step down over his drink-driving record.

“Sinn Féin has already objected to Derek Hussey’s appointment as chairman of the Policing Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) on the grounds that someone with repeated drink-driving convictions should not be leading a body tasked with public safety matters,” she said.

“Sinn Féin will table a motion of no confidence in him at Thursday’s full council meeting, if he continues to refuse to listen to the concerns that have been raised.

“We are conscious that, even if passed, such a motion does not compel him to resign - however, it would demonstrate the strength of feeling on this issue and certainly add to the moral pressure on Mr Hussey and his party.”