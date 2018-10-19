‘No Irish No Gay’ sign hangs on motorway bridge

A sectarian and homophobic sign painted ‘No Irish No Gays’ has been draped over a motorway bridge.

The white cloth sign has been hung over a bridge on the M1 motorway between Lurgan and Moira.

Banner says 'No Irish No Gays'

The sign is clearly visible to motorists travelling from the west, Dungannon, Portadown and Lurgan.

It appears to be a throw-back to the last century when signs were put in some bed and breakfast establishments in England saying ‘No Blacks, No Irish, No Dogs’.

It is unclear who was behind creating and setting up the sign at this stage.