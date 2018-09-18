No legacy contact from Dublin to widow of Garda murdered by IRA

A Garda widow who suspects Dublin struck a deal with the IRA on sentencing for the murder of her husband is keen to open state files on the matter.

She also said the Irish government has not contacted her on its current consultation on the past.

Ann and Jerry McCabe

Garda Jerry McCabe was killed and colleague Ben O’Sullivan seriously injured when they were escorting a post office van in Adare in Co Limerick in June 1996.

An IRA gang rammed their car, surrounded them and – without warning – quickly opened fire with automatic weapons.

The four convicted IRA men have all been released. Garda McCabe’s funeral in 1996 was almost a state event, attracting tens of thousands, including the Irish president and taoiseach. In June this year he was given the freedom of Limerick.

However, his widow Anne said she has been left in the dark on her government’s current consultation on dealing with the past – and she is keen to open the archives.

In yesterday’s News Letter, Dublin psychologist Dr Finian Fallon said he had no confidence in his government’s legacy proposals under the Stormont House Agreement (SHA).

He believes that a slew of Irish ministers may have colluded in the murder of his father – Garda Richard Fallon – and a subsequent cover-up.

In May the Irish government released an ‘Information Note’ regarding its proposed co-operation with the proposed SHA legacy institutions and inquests.

Yesterday Mrs McCabe expressed frustration about not being kept in the loop.

“The southern government has not been in touch, even though there was a deal with Jerry’s murderers,” she said.

“Somebody has asked to look into the archives about his death and they were refused. They couldn’t afford to do it.”

She believes it may have been a journalist.

“But I would like to see what is in it and I would like them to be given access. Maybe it might prove there was collusion done between the governments north and south regarding the sentencing of my husband’s murderers.”

She emphasised that the killing 22 years ago was “not manslaughter”.

She added: “I think a deal might have been done and that Sinn Fein-IRA were involved in that. Because at the time there was a deal done, that if they pleaded guilty to manslaughter they would be out in such and such a time.

“But I fought it and made sure they did serve their time [for manslaughter] even though it was short.”

An Irish Department of Justice spokesman did not specifically address her concerns, nor clarify if a journalist had been refused access to related files.

“The Irish government has been and will continue to be fully committed to giving effect to the arrangements agreed under the SHA and otherwise to address the needs of the victims of the Troubles and their families from all communities and without hierarchy,” he said. “It is not the policy nor would it be appropriate to discuss the detail of individual victims and their families.”

Dublin’s SHA consultation paper can be read at https://bit.ly/2QIaJyO.