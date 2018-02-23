No one in DUP knew of mooted legacy deal: Foster

No one in the DUP was aware of any deal between Sinn Fein and the UK Government to release funding for legacy inquests, the party leader has said.

Arlene Foster MLA said it would be “astonishing” if the government granted funding for Troubles-related killings without an agreed way forward by the parties.

It comes after Sinn Fein’s Gerry Kelly claimed that funding had been agreed as part of the mooted ‘draft deal’ reached during the negotiations to restore devolution.

In a statement she said: “No one in the DUP was aware of inquest funding being progressed in the absence of an overall agreement or a decision to advance all elements of the Stormont House Agreement.

“It is a matter of public record that Sinn Fein has been talking to the government about progressing legacy inquest funding. I was aware of this during the Talks. “We were also talking to the government about matters of importance to us.

“I will be raising this matter with the Secretary of State.”

