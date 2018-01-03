No one injured as stolen Range Rover smashes into home

Police are appealing for witnesses after a parked car and a home were damaged in a road collision this morning.

The incident took place in Cavendish Street, west Belfast around 5am.

Devastation this morning in Cavendish Street

Inspector Laura Kelly said: “At approximately 5am, it was reported that a grey Land Range Rover Vogue struck the parked car before hitting the front of the house causing substantial damage. The occupants of the property were not injured.

“It is reported that four males who were inside the Range Rover then fled from the scene on foot."

Insp Kelly said the Land Rover, along with a silver Toyota C-HR, were reported stolen in a creeper-style burglary from a house in Carney Hill in Holywood sometime after 2am this morning.

"Car keys were taken from the property along with number of other items including a JVC 50” television, tablet and a PS4 games console," she added.

The scene in Cavendish Street this morning

“The Toyota was later recovered in the Glenmachan Street area of south Belfast at around 5am.”

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed these incidents, or who may have information which could help with the investigation, to contact 101 quoting reference 182 of 3/1/17.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.