No restrictions ‘necessary’ for Kilcoole march

The Parades Commission has decided against restricting a parade in north Belfast that had been criticised by Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly.

Mr Kelly had led a Sinn Féin delegation to meet the Parades Commission earlier this month. They objected to a planned parade in the Kilcoole area of the city.

Mr Kelly said, in a statement, that there had “never been a parade in this area”.

The Parades Commission, however, pointed out that there had been parades in the Kilcoole area as recently as 2013 and 2016 and it had received no complaints on either occasion.

The commission decided against placing restrictions on the Cavehill Temperance LOL 1956 march, due to take place on July 6, through Kilcoole Park and Kilcoole Gardens, saying that it would be “not necessary or appropriate”.

Setting out its decision, the Parades Commission said: “The organiser has assured the commission that the lodge’s steps to address residents’ concerns were taken in good faith.

“They included shortening the parade route and organising a leaflet drop informing residents about the parade’s purpose to ‘float the banner’ to the home of the worshipful master in Kilcoole Gardens. As the worshipful master’s role rotates each year, the route of the ‘floating the banner’ parade changes year to year.

“The commission understands that supporters will not accompany the parade in Kilcoole Park and Kilcoole Gardens.”

It continued: “The commission understands that there has been further engagement and communication which has helped to restore confidence within this mixed residential neighbourhood.”

There are 70 participants and one band is expected to take part.