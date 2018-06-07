‘No surprise’ at Leo Varadkar’s historic visit to Orange Order HQ

An Orange historian has said that although the Orange Order would be “at odds” with the taoiseach on a number of issues, his visit to Schomberg House on Friday is not unexpected.

Dr David Hume said: “This is not the first time that the Grand Lodge has hosted a senior political figure from the Republic of Ireland, as former president Mary McAleese and her husband Dr Martin McAleese were at the official opening of the Museum of Orange Heritage in 2015.

“What possibly makes this more interesting is the politics which attends the taoiseach’s visit in the midst of the Brexit debate, and the abortion referendum, not least since the Grand Lodge entered the latter debate very publicly by calling on its members in the Republic to vote ‘No ‘in the referendum.”

Mr Varadkar, who is the first taoiseach to be openly gay, will make history by becoming the first head of the Irish government to visit the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland’s headquarters.

Dr Hume, an MBE recipient from Ballycarry who is an Orange historian and commentator, added: “The Orange Institution is a conservative body in general terms and clearly would be at odds with the taoiseach on a number of contemporary issues.

“However, I suspect this visit will be viewed by Leo Varadkar as a natural extension of interest and understanding in all aspects of Irish cultural heritage, which the Orange tradition certainly forms a part of.

“He will know he is unlikely to win over many supporters through the visit, but the optics will still be important from the point of view of the Dublin government.

“There may be some Orangemen who will grumble about the visit, but given that the Museum of Orange Heritage was funded on the basis of outreach and understanding across the community, there is little that can be unexpected in this visit.

“The museum is open to anyone from any political background who chooses to visit, and since 2015 many nationalists have done so.”