Normal service resumes after drone sightings disrupt Belfast flights

Flights from London to Belfast are back to normal service after reports of drones flying over Heathrow Airport.

Departures were suspended on Tuesday evening while the sightings were investigated.

The 5.20pm Aer Lingus flight to the George Best City Airport was delayed by almost an hour and there were knock-on delays of around 30 minutes on three later flights into the City.

On Tuesday evening a Heathrow spokesman said airport staff were continuing to monitor the situation.

He said: “We continue to work closely with the Met Police to respond to reports of drones at Heathrow.

“Based on standard operating procedures, working with Air Traffic Control and the Met Police, we have resumed departures out of Heathrow following a short suspension.

“We continue to monitor this situation and apologise to any passengers that were affected by this disruption.”

Between December 19 and 21, Gatwick was repeatedly forced to close due to reported drone sightings.