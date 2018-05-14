North West 200: Which roads will be closed?

Race week is finally here bringing an end to the wait for motorcycle enthusiasts.

The PSNI have issued a comprehensive guide to road closures during the event - and issued safety advice.

NW 200 - Traffic and Travel Information

PSNI are advising motorists and residents fronting onto circuit roads in the Coleraine, Portrush and Portstewart areas that practice sessions and racing for the International North-West 200 motorcycle races will take place on:

Tuesday, May 15th between 9.15am and 3pm.

Thursday, May 17th between 9.15am and 3pm and a further road closure to facilitate racing from 5.00 pm to 9.00pm.

Northwest 200

Saturday, May 19th the circuit roads will close from 9.15am to 7pm.

Motorists attending the practice sessions and race events are urged to arrive in good time and to make full use of official car parks Please do not park where your vehicle will cause an obstruction to public or private entrances, and in particular, to designated ambulance routes that are signposted, and which must be kept clear at all times.

Motorists should expect delays on all roads leading to and from the circuit and should make appropriate allowances in order to complete their journey safely.

Any subsequent amendment to the race week schedule will be advised to the public via the Vauxhall International North West 200 website

Roads CLOSED in Countries & Antrim comprising the Course

Route B185 (Station Road – Cromore Road), from its junction with Portrush Road, Portstewart, Route A2, to its junction with University Park, Coleraine Unclassified No.3522.

Route A29, Ring Road Coleraine, from its junction with Cromore Road, Route B185, to its junction with Bushmills Road Roundabout, Route A29.

Route A29 (Atlantic Road – Coleraine Road – Eglinton Street), from its junction with Burn Road, Coleraine, Unclassified No.3526, to its junction with Sandhill Drive, Portrush, Unclassified No.3543.

Route A2 (Portstewart Road – Dhu Varren – Ballyreagh Road – Portrush Road – Portmore Road) from its junction with Coleraine Road, Portrush, Route A29, to its junction with Atlantic Circle, Portstewart, Unclassified No.3534.

Unclassified No.3303 Glenmanus Road, Portrush, from its junction with Glenvale Crescent, Unclassified No.3545, for a distance of 100 metres in a southerly direction.

Route A2 Crocknamack Road, Portrush, from its junction with Eglinton Street, Unclassified No.3543, to its junction with Hopefield Avenue, Unclassified No.3304.