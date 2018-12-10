Northern Ireland braced for wintry temperatures as Met Office warns of 60mph winds, ice and snow

Wintry temperatures are set to hit Northern Ireland this week, as cold weather from Iceland sweeps across the UK, bringing strong winds, ice and snow to parts of the UK.

The Met Office has warned that conditions could remain extremely wintry until midweek, with temperatures plummeting to a bitter -5C in some parts.

Temperatures are set to get colder in Northern Ireland this week

Strong winds, icy conditions and a chance of snow

Cold Icelandic air hit Northern Irelandlast night (9 Dec), causing widespread mist, frost and freezing fog, and forecasters are warning the weather will worsen later in the week.

The weather is set to turn increasingly wet as the week progresses, with strong winds of up to 60mph expected in western parts of the country.

Warnings of icy conditions and freezing fog threaten to arrive over the next few days, bringing potential disruption to both road and rail travel, while there is also a possibility of sleet and snow across high ground in northern England and Scotland.

The dip in temperatures have seen bookies slash the odds various cities in the UK seeing a white Christmas this year, with the odds at 3/1 on snow hitting Belfast.

This week’s forecast

Low cloud and widespread mist are forecast for Northern Ireland tonight, with extensive fog across the hills and southerly winds expected around coastal parts.

The cloudy and misty conditions will remain heading into tomorrow, although the cloud should gradually lift later in the day and some patchy light rain may follow.

The forecast for Wednesday is cloudy and wet, but is set to brighten a little on Thursday and Friday, and some strong winds will develop around the coast.