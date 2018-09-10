Northern Ireland fans pay tribute to Carter Carson

The life of Newtownabbey boy, Carter Carson (9) was remembered during a touching tribute at Windsor Park on Saturday.

The Abbots Cross Primary School pupil passed away on March 30 after being struck by a car on Thursday, March 29.

His tragic death occurred while on holiday in Tenerife over Easter.

Northern Ireland supporters applauded as a special message was read out at half time during the tie with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The tribute was organised by the Irish Football Association, Standard NISC and the Amalgamation of Official Northern Ireland Supporters Clubs.

The football mad youngster was a youth player for 18th Newtownabbey FC.