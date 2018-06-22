Northern Ireland forges diplomatic link with tiny Caribbean nation

A tiny Caribbean nation has become only the fourth state to set up a consulate in Northern Ireland.

St Vincent and the Grenadines – which is located in the West Indies – joins the USA, China and Poland in having a full diplomatic presence in the Province, and becomes the first developing country to establish such a link.

According to the UN, in 2016 the whole country had just under 110,000 inhabitants.

Dr Christopher Stange, who was born in Canada but grew up as a Vincentian, has assumed the role of consul general.

He had previously been honorary consul, a role which has seen him live in Northern Ireland for the past 10 years.

Dr Stange said: “It sets a few milestones. We’re the first Caribbean nation and the first Commonwealth realm to establish a consulate general in Northern Ireland.

“We’re a developing country so it’s a big move for our government.”

There are nearly 40 countries with honorary consuls in Northern Ireland and four with consul generals since the addition of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Dr Stange said: “When you become a career diplomat – a consul general – that’s a full time post. I’m here for five years then it’s up for review.

“I had previously been in Northern Ireland for 10 years as an honorary consul. I’d come here as a spinal consultant.”

Explaining how the new role came about, he said: “The ministry of foreign affairs looked at our remit and involvement in Northern Ireland and saw that it has outgrown the honorary consulate so we needed to upgrade it and establish a consulate general.

“For example even though there might be more people in Northern Ireland from Poland or China, when you take it per capita of the country’s population, some smaller countries might have a larger representation.

“We don’t know the pure numbers but there would be around 1,200 to 1,500 people of Caribbean descent in NI.

“A large percentage of Caribbean nationals serve in the Armed Forces, NHS and hospitality sector, as well as pursuing further studies at NI universities.

“It’s not just providing consular services. We have a lot of links to Northern Ireland with tourism, trade, sport, maritime, culture, fair trade, etc.

“Also the representation here is to have people on the ground who can look at forging new international links.”

St Vincent and the Grenadines – a country which Dr Stange said was about the size of Co Armagh or Co Down – established diplomatic relations with the United Kingdom on the country’s independence day – October 27, 1979 – and with Ireland on April 30, 2015.

Northern Ireland hosted St Vincent and the Grenadines’ Olympic and Commonwealth athletes in the run up to the London Olympics and Commonwealth Games and also welcomed a delegation during the World and Police Fire Games and Special Olympics.

Dr Stange was appointed consul general last November 2017, but has only recently assumed his duties.

His consulate will be based in Comber – the birthplace of Major General Sir Robert Gillespie who fought against the French in the West Indies in the 1790s.

