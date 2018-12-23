Northern Ireland going from strength to strength as filming location

Northern Ireland is celebrating a bumper year as a filming location.

The second series of the Channel 4 hit Derry Girls and the highly anticipated finale of Sky Atlantic’s Game of Thrones were among the highlights.

A scene from The Dig. Nine TV dramas and six feature films were made in Northern Ireland in 2018

In total, nine TV dramas and six feature films were made in the Province in 2018.

Northern Ireland Screen chief Richard Williams said the industry in the region is now estimated to be worth £270 million.

Game of Thrones is estimated to have brought more than £206 million into the Northern Ireland economy over eight series.

The HBO show’s legacy is set to live on with a screen tourism project.

A scene from Torvill and Dean which is broadcast on ITV on Christmas Day

The 2018 roll call, which includes Mrs Wilson and Krypton series 2, were all filmed with funding support from Northern Ireland Screen.

Cameras also rolled on Dublin Murders, Doing Money, Death and Nightingales and Line of Duty series five.

Torvill and Dean was also shot on location in Northern Ireland earlier in the year and is set to be aired in a prime time slot on ITV at 9.15pm on Christmas Day.

However, it is not just dramas that are flourishing but the animation sector too.

Sixteen South’s Lily’s Driftwood Bay was nominated for Best Pre-School Series at the 2018 International Emmy Awards and taking home the IFTA for Best Animation.

Pablo from Paper Owl was nominated for a Children’s BAFTA.

There was success for local filmmakers, with The Dig written by Belfast native Stuart Drennan and directed by Ryan and Andrew Tohill winning Best Irish Feature at the Galway Film Fleadh and enjoying a North American premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival.

Other independent films shot this year include Cathy Brady’s Wildfire, Terry Loane’s Agatha Christie & The Truth of Murder, Aoife Crehan’s The Last Right and Paul Billing’s Angel Makers.