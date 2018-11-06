Northern Ireland radio personality joins the circus

NI radio personality Neal McClelland has been announced as a very special addition to the Tumble Winter Circus at Writer’s Square, Belfast.

The Cool FM & Downtown Radio presenter is taking up the challenge to learn a new circus skill and perform at the Gala opening show of the festive spectacular on December 15 at 5pm.

Neal McClelland

Neal commented; “I’m absolutely delighted to be able to join the team at Tumble Winter Circus at Writer’s Square.

“I visited the circus last year with my family and we had so much fun from start to finish.

“I just hope I don’t end up stuck at the top of the trapeze at the end of the show.”

Following their run of sold out shows at this years Eastside Arts Festival, the wonderful, wacky folks down at Tumble Circus are back again with The Winter Circus Show.

The ever-popular show will be hosted in the fantastic, central location of Writer’s Square, Belfast.

Never ones to conform, the Tumble Circus troop will treat you and your family and friends to a Winter extravaganza unlike anything else on offer in Belfast.

The Winter Circus shows will run between December 14 and January 1 and will take place at Writers Square in Belfast.

For more information on show times and to book tickets go to https://www.wegottickets.com/JossersBigTop