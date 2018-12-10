Northern Ireland’s chief firefighter suspended

A statement tonight from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has said that the head of the service has been placed on “precautionary suspension”.

It said that Gary Thompson’s suspension takes effect from today.

It did not say why.

In a statement, it said: “Precautionary suspension is a neutral action in line with Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) policies and procedures.

“NIFRS is not in a position to make any further comment at this time.

“The NIFRS Board, in conjunction with Department of Health, will now consider and put in place interim arrangements to ensure the continued delivery of our service to the public.”

He was appointed to his post on November 7, 2016.

At the time, the service said he had “over 22 years of experience within the Fire & Rescue Service”.