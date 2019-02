Northern Ireland’s Diplomatic Counsellor to the United States has been presented with his OBE at Buckingham Palace.

Norman Houston, who grew up in Larne, was named in the Birthday Honours in June 2018.

The Craigy Hill native, director of the Northern Ireland Executive Bureau in Washington DC, received the accolade for his efforts to promote the province overseas.

The Bureau represents the Northern Ireland Executive in North America.

Norman recently received his OBE from the Prince of Wales.