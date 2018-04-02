Northern Ireland weather: Easter Monday washout and snow expected in some areas

Easter Monday is normally a day for getting out and about but it appears Northern Ireland is facing a washout for most of today.

Met Office overview of Northern Ireland for Easter Monday

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain which kicked in at 4 am this morning and applies until 9 am on Easter Tuesday.

Along with the widespread rain, some of which is likely to be in the form of heavy downpours, snow is expected on high ground. While not lying in the wet conditions, light flurries of snow have already been falling in parts of County Antrim with Ballyclare and Larne seeing some spots of the white stuff this morning.

With the rain expected to fall persistently throughout the day, the Met Office has warned spray and flooding on roads may make journey times longer. The UK's national forecaster has also suggested there 'is a chance that a few homes and business could be flooded'.

The chief forecaster's assessment highlights that '10-15 mm of rain is likely widely, with locally 25-40 mm possible in the east'.

"An area of heavy rain is expected to move north into Northern Ireland early on Monday, persisting for much of the day and lasting into the early part of Tuesday.

"It is possible that some wet snow may fall to lower levels for a time on Monday morning, although it is unlikely to accumulate."