Northern Ireland weather: Temperatures plummet - what to expect today

Northern Ireland is in the grip of freezing weather conditions with a combination of a bitterly cold easterly wind, widespread frost and ice sweeping in.

A weather warning for heavy snow is also in place for Wednesday through to Saturday.

Snow is on the way for Northern Ireland

According to the Met Office today will be a cold but bright day with sunny spells. A few scattered sleet or snow showers will develop, these mainly across Antrim and Down with fresh east or northeasterly winds. The maximum temperature is 4 °C but it will feel much colder.

There will be clear spells tonight and 'well scattered snow showers', mainly across the east.

Freshening winds are also likely and feeling very cold with a widespread frost developing. Minimum temperature -5 °C.