Northern Ireland weather: what to expect this week as temperatures plunge and more snow looms

Northern Ireland is bracing itself for days of freezing weather conditions with a combination of a bitterly cold easterly wind, widespread frost, ice and later, snow, set to sweep in.

Here's a look at what we can expect on the weather front this week.

There will be frost and ice at night with snow on the way for parts of the Province.

A weather warning is in place to expect heavy snow in parts on Wednesday and Thursday and some forecasters have suggested this alert could be extended into Friday.

Expect a widespread frost overnight tonight, with temperatures down to -2 or -3 degrees and reaching as low as -6 degrees in some parts of NI.

According to the Met Office, the UK's national forecaster, Monday night will bring 'a few light wintry showers' but these will die out.

The forecast for Tuesday is 'a cold but bright day with sunny spells'.

"A few scattered sleet or snow showers will develop, mainly across Antrim and Down. Fresh east or northeasterly winds. Maximum Temperature 4 °C," the forecast reads.

The outlook for the second half of the week, Wednesday to Friday, isn't too pretty.

The Met Office says we should expect 'a bitterly cold spell of weather with strong easterly winds and occasional snow showers. The showers mainly affecting southern and eastern counties'.