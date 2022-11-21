Northern Ireland YELLOW weather warning - Met Office warn of heavy rain
A Yellow weather warning for rain has been published by the Met Office for Northern Ireland.
The warning is in force from 6am to 11.59pm.
They say that ‘heavy rain may cause some flooding and disruption to travel during Monday’.
AND we should expect that: spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures; some communities may be cut off by flooded roads; delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible; possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses; and homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.
TrafficwatchNI have advised caution to motorists today given the weather conditions.
They said: “#CoDown - Drivers are urged to exercise extra care on the roads this morning due to the wet weather conditions. A number of areas along the A1 carriageway are impacted by standing water and motorists should drive with particular caution along the route”.