The warning is in force from 6am to 11.59pm.

They say that ‘heavy rain may cause some flooding and disruption to travel during Monday’.

AND we should expect that: spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures; some communities may be cut off by flooded roads; delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible; possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses; and homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

TrafficwatchNI have advised caution to motorists today given the weather conditions.

They said: “#CoDown - Drivers are urged to exercise extra care on the roads this morning due to the wet weather conditions. A number of areas along the A1 carriageway are impacted by standing water and motorists should drive with particular caution along the route”.