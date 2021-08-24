Northern Ireland’s Covid hospital patients drop to 373 – but vaccine rate still lowest in UK

The crest of the first wave had been 357 inpatients, recorded on April 8.

Then the peak of the second wave stood at 1,055 on January 13.

Within the current wave (the third so far) the number had peaked at 443 on August 17 and has since fallen – indicating the Province is now existing this third wave.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

Twelve further deaths of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland today, showing the fatality rate beginning to dip.

The Department of Health said there have also been 1,648 new confirmed cases of the virus in the last 24-hour reporting period.

On Tuesday morning there were 373 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom 41 were in intensive care.

So far 2,417,807 vaccines have been administered.

According to the website Our World In Data, Northern Ireland continues to lag behind the rest of the UK.

As of three days ago, these were the rates of vaccination across all four nations of the UK:

Northern Ireland (1.15 million fully vaccinated) – 60.8%

England (34.9 million) – 62.4%

Scotland (3.57 million) – 65.5%

Wales (2.17 million) – 69%

