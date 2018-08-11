Northern Irish man killed in horror crash in Dublin

A man in his 20s from Northern Ireland has been killed in a road crash in Dublin.

It is understood the incident is being investigated by the Garda Ombudsman as officers had earlier tried to stop the vehicle.

The dead man was driving a 4 x 4 vehicle which crashed into fencing outside Fairview Park in the Clontarf area early on Friday morning.

It has been reproted that the man was on the way - along with other members of his immediate family - to attend the funeral of a female member of the Traveller community.

A Garda statement said a woman in her 40s, who was a passenger in the 4X4, was critically injured and was taken to Dublin’s Mater Hospital.

It said the other passenger, a 13-year-old boy, was taken to Temple Street Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.