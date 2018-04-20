According to Image Skincare, not all skin peels are created equal. So I decided to put it to the test and try out my very first skin peel at Skin Medi Spa in Belfast to experience it for myself.

Judith Mulgrew, owner of Skin Medi Spa, which is based at Surrey Street off the Lisburn Road in Belfast, is a great advocate for the Image Skincare range and is passionate about their products.

I had the opportunity to experience the Signature Skin Peel a few weeks ago and it is certainly a treatment I would recommend to anyone who wants to freshen up their skin.

I don’t have huge concerns about my skin, apart from the odd hormonal break out, especially around my chin, but now that I have reached the ‘Big 4-0’ milestone I think it is time to start taking slightly better care of my skin and I now believe skin peels should make up part of that new regime.

The treatment itself was very relaxing, It felt like a very deep clean facial and I left the salon feeling fresh faced.

Explaining the treatment and the products used, Judith said: “The signature peel uses vitamin C, AHAs and BHAs and enzymes to gently exfoliate the skin and speed up cellular turn over. It helps with any dryness or redness in the skin to give noticeable results in one treatment.

“In the peel I used the ageless cleanser to start the exfoliation process and balance the skin. Then the Vital C cleanser was used to soothe the skin and is packed full of antioxidants and vitamins. These cleansers prep the skin for the peel solution.

“The signature peel is an aloe vera base to soothe the skin and help hydrate it, along with enzymes and acids to gently exfoliate the skin the skin to reveal a more radiant complexion.

“To finish off the treatment Vital C serum was applied to hydrate the skin and calm any redness followed by Max stem cell eye cream to hydrate and smooth fine lines. The final product applied is the Prevention+ SPF 30 hydrate to protect the skin from UVA and UVB rays and free radicals that all contribute to premature ageing.”

I was also sent home after the treatment with a home care routine to follow for the next week, which helped to give a feel for the Image Skincare products, as well as helping to improve my skin following the treatment.

The pack included Ormedic Cleanser, which helped to balance and detoxify the skin, the oil-free Iluma Serum, which will work on the pigmentation to lighten it and is an antioxidant to help fight free radicals that cause premature ageing, and Max Stem Cell eye cream to help prevent premature ageing and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

The after care pack also contained Prevention+ SPF 30 Hydrate for day time moisturiser, which is antioxidant, anti inflammatory and packed full of vitamins, as well as the total repair cream for night time moisturiser, a retinol cream which diminishes the appearance of lines and wrinkles and firms the skin.

Judith also advised that if you wear makeup then it is best to opt for a mineral makeup which doesn’t block pores and allows your skin to function as normal.

There are so many products and treatments on the market now that it can often be overwhelming but after trying out the Image Signature skin peel at Skin Medi Spa I feel it is one treatment that should definitely form part of everyone’s skincare regime.

lTo find out more about Image Skincare, log onto imageskincare.co.uk. For further information about the treatments on offer at Skin Medi Spa, visit skinmedispa.co.uk.