Now terror eulogies must end

Following the release of the despicable video by the Sinn Fein MP, and the lenient sanctions imposed by his party, Mr McElduff’s resignation was the only course of action possible given the indescribable anguish and hurt caused to the families of the victims of this horrific sectarian massacre.

Pressure has rightly been maintained on Mr McElduff and Sinn Fein and this has obviously resulted in this announcement.

Letters to editor

Whilst welcoming this move by McElduff, I would call on his party to tackle the sectarian undertones that pervade the Sinn Fein mindset. These need to be addressed and dealt with.

Eulogising and glorifying terrorists who have committed some of the most heinous crimes must stop.

A clear demonstration of this is to remove the ‘McCreesh’ name from a children’s play park in Newry.

Only when this happens will the minority Unionist community in Newry and Bessbrook believe that Sinn Fein are genuine in their belated shame for the IRA’s part in the Kingsmills atrocity.

William Irwin, DUP MLA, Newry and Armagh