NSPCC to double number of phone helpline staff

The NSPCC has announced it is doubling the size of its team in Belfast to run a helpline for adults concerned about children after referring 563 cases to police or social services during the course of a single year.

Last year (2016/17) the NSPCC helpline dealt with a total of 842 contacts from Northern Ireland, with 563 deemed serious enough to be referred on to the relevant authorities.

The charity has now announced the creation of seven new roles in its Belfast base for its free and confidential helpline for adults who have concerns about children.

Helpline manager for Northern Ireland, David Burns, said: “The helpline team works tirelessly taking calls from Northern Ireland and across the UK.

“We never know what exactly will be on the end of the next call, so we have to be prepared for any eventuality.

“The caller could be a mum saying their ex had not returned the children, or a claim that a child is being bullied.”

Adults concerned about a child can contact the NSPCC helpline 24 hours a day, 365 days a year on 0808 800 5000, or visit www.nspcc.org.uk