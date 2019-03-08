Number of businesses close due to police search in Craigavon

A number of businesses have been forced to close in the Craigavon area this morning due to a PSNI search.

It is understood police have sealed off part of the Tullygally area while they conduct searches.

Tullygally shops in Craigavon Photo courtesy of Google

The owner of K-JAY Taxis based at the shops in Tullygally said: “Folks due to searches in the Tullygally Area K-JAY TAXIS is having to close up along with greenes shop etc.

“We don’t know how long this will take but will keep you all informed.

“Sorry for the inconvenience this is causing.”

The black path beside from Brownlow Library to Tullygally shops are closed,”

Craigavon SDLP activist Thomas Larkham said police appear to be searching in areas around the black path from Brownlow Library through to Tullygally Shops.

He said the Tullygally shops complex including the creche and businesses have been evacuated while the search continues.

Mr Larkham said no schools in the area have been affected and parents should not be alarmed.