Nutty Krust kicks off annual rugby tournament
The tournament, now in its 45th year of sponsorship, will see U-18 teams from clubs across the province compete over a seven-week period to bring home the Nutty Krust Trophy.
Banbridge, the holders, were accompanied in the draw by teams from Armagh, Dungannon, Omagh, Portadown and Rainey Rugby Clubs.
The games are scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, 28 February and be played at Portadown Rugby Football Club over seven weeks with the final set to be hosted on Wednesday 27th March.
Supporters and spectators will be made welcome at all Nutty Krust Tournament games.