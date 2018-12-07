O2 compensation package revealed

Telecommunications service provider, O2, has confirmed the details of a compensation package that will be offered to customer affected by a network outage on Thursday.

Tens of millions of customers were unable to get online when 3G and 4G services went down on.

O2 is to offer its 25 million customers a "goodwill gesture".

Many customers were also unable to make or receive telephone calls.

An O2 spokesperson apologised for the data outage and assured customers they are doing everything possible to ensure it does happen again in the future.

"We're very sorry about yesterday's data issue. We understand how important it is to stay connected, especially at this time of year.

"We'd once again like to thank our customers for their patience. We're doing all we can to make sure this issue doesn’t happen again."

The O2 Compensation Package

- Pay-as-you-go and Pay-monthly customers will be offered free call time.

- Pay-monthly customers will be given two free days on their contract.

- Pay as you go customers on O2's mobile broadband will also be given a 10 per cent discount on a Bolt On purchase in 2019.

- Pay-as-you-go customers will be given a free 10 per cent off their credit.

- Pay monthly, business customers and those buying O2's mobile broadband will be credited with two days of monthly airtime subscription charges, the company said.

- Pay-as-you-go customers will be given a 10 per cent credit on a top up in the new year. They will be informed about when that is available.