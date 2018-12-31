OBE honour for Carrick director of juvenile justice centre

Carrick man Brian Ingram has been honoured with an OBE in Her Majesty’s New Year Honours List.

Mr. Ingram was awarded the gong in recognition of his services to vulnerable adults and children in custody at Woodlands Juvenile Justice Centre, at Rathgael, in Bangor.

Colleagues have said that he is “passionate about inspiring those in his care” and the award is “richly deserved” and an example of “public service through and through”.

Mr. Ingram, who is director of custodial services, with responsibility for the residential care of children admitted to Woodlands Juvenile Justice Centre, said that he is “very much honoured and humbled” to have received the award.

He explained: “I am responsible for looking after all children who are brought into secure custody.”

He indicated that this is provided in association with a number of professionals.

“It is lovely to receive this award on behalf of the whole team. It is lovely to be honoured and I am very much humbled.”

In 2018, Brian received a Butler Trust Certificate in recognition of his services to working with vulnerable adults and children in custody.

In 2014, he won the Department for Justice Award for Strategic Leadership, and in 2015, he was awarded the Northern Ireland Civil Service award in recognition of ‘Excellence and Leadership’.

Brian has also displayed leadership in his local community. He is an elder of Woodlands Presbyterian Church and a governor of Woodlawn Primary School.

Commenting on Mr. Ingram’s New Year honour, Ulster Unionist MLA John Stewart said: “Many congratulations to Brian Ingram on receiving an OBE in the Queen’s New Years Honours list for services to vulnerable children and adults in custody.”

Brian indicated that he will be accompanied to Buckingham Palace with his wife Norma when the honour will be bestowed later this year.

Norma said: “I am absolutely thrilled about his honours award. Brian has such commitment, enthusiasm and passion for the work he does and I believe his Christian faith shows through his work.”

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Cllr. Lindsay Millar has congratulated all those recognised in the New Year Honours.

Cllr. Millar said: “I am delighted so many worthy and deserved members of our community in Mid and East Antrim have been named in the New Year Honours.

“Each of them make an invaluable contribution to the lives of others in our borough for their inspirational, selfless and extraordinary efforts.

“I offer them all my warmest congratulations and gratitude for their efforts.”