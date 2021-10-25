Drumaheagles Orange Hall in Ballymoney placed a statement on social media saying that the lodgeWorshipful Master, Officers and Brethren were “deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Leo McBride”.

The lodge said he was the nephew of Bro Rodney Doherty and cousin of band members Sam and Lauren Ferris. “The above lodge extend the sincerest condolences to the McBride/McCook family and extended family circle on their loss,” it added.

A funeral notice said that Mr McBride died “suddenly at his home” at Model Court, Ballymoney.

The notice said he was the dearly loved son of Malcolm and Ashlea, dearest brother of Elis and a loving grandson, nephew and cousin.

Funeral arrangements are to be released later and the house is “strictly private”.

Ballymonye based Glebe Rangers FC also paid tribute with a social media post, which started “These posts don’t get any harder than this...”

The club continued: “Sadly we yet again announce a death closely connected to the club with the heartbreaking loss of young Leo McBride, nephew of our Manager Jason Wilmont.

“No words are enough to describe how heartbreaking this news is and our thoughts are with Jason, Kelly-Ann, Alex, Sophie and the entire family circle at this very sad time.”

Hundreds of friends offered their support, prayers and tributes online to the wider family.

Gillian McKendry said: “So sorry to hear of such heartbreaking news. My prayers and thoughts are with Ashlea Malcolm and Elis and all the whole family Circle at this sad difficult time.”

Pat Forsythe, meanwhile said the news was “So, so sad” adding that Leo had been “such a lovely young man”.

Tommy Ashe offered his Deepest sympathy to the family circle. He said he used to give a lift to “a very young Leo” 15 years ago, describing him as “a lovely wee lad” adding that the the news for his parents will be “heartbreaking”.

