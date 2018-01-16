Odds slashed on GAA star contesting McElduff seat

A leading Irish bookmaker has slashed the odds on GAA legend Peter Canavan standing in the West Tyrone by-election caused by Barry McElduff’s resignation.

The former Tyrone gaelic football captain was Mr McElduff’s proposer at last year’s Assembly election and is frequently pictured with the outgoing MP.

BoyleSports says they would be “surprised” if Mr Canavan puts his name forward, but have slashed the price on him contesting the seat after a flurry of bets.

Lawrence Lyons of BoyleSports said: “Peter Canavan is a legend in these parts and would no doubt make widespread appeal to voters in what has been a Sinn Fein stronghold for many years.”

However, Mr Lyons added: “We would still be surprised to see Canavan put his name on the ballot paper but with a flurry of bet requests since Monday and the fact that he was a proposer for the outgoing MP in the last Assembly election, we feel the need to be cautious.”

A report in Tuesday’s Irish News named Mr Canavan as a possible Sinn Fein candidate although it said he could not be contacted for comment.

In 2012, the PE teacher and then Fermanagh manager dismissed speculation that he was considering joining the Sinn Fein Assembly team when four sitting MLAs resigned their seats to end double-jobbing.

The party has three MLAs in the constituency at present: Catherine Kelly, Declan McAleer and Michaela Boyle.