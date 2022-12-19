Odhran O'Neill: Gofundme started for devastated family who say 'our hearts are broken'

Odhran O'Neill

It was posted online in the last few hours and says: “We're hoping to raise money for the O'Neill family after the sad loss of their son Odhran who passed away in a tragic accident abroad.

“Any donations would be more than appreciated to try and support the O'Neill family through this devastating time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.

“Forever 22”

The gofundme has been started by Bebhionn Hardy and it has a target of £1,000.

The appeal comes after a death notice was posted online for the tragic 22-year-old man from Lurgan who died suddenly on December 17 ‘while on holiday’.

He is described as the beloved son of Maurice and Claire and loving brother of Michaela.

A screen shot of the gofundme page

Funeral details at a later date.

‘Our hearts are broken’.

It adds that ‘Odhran will be deeply missed by the entire O’Neill and O’Dowd circle of family and friends’.

And asks that ‘family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to, The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, c/o McAlinden & Murtagh Funeral Directors, 2 North Street, Lurgan’.

Announcing her brother’s death, Michaela O’Neill said:”Odhran’s body has been found.

"Odhrans life has been cut short and far too early.

"He was out seeing the world and living his best life as what we all have wanted for him.

"He will be remembered as a strong, charming and all around the best boy.

"Thank you to everyone has shared and we appreciate all the effort but he is now with the angels I love you forever big bro. Forever in my heart Xxx”

And a post on Clann Eireann GAC said: “Unfortunately, it is not the outcome we had all hoped and prayed for.

"Odhrán’s body has been found this morning.

"Thank you to everyone who assisted the search efforts by sharing.

" Our thoughts and prayers are with the O’Neill, O’Dowd and McVeigh families at this very difficult time. Go raibh suaimhneas síoraí ar a anam dílis.***

"Odhran O’Neill

“Aged 22

“Last seen Kayaking in Khaosok today 17/12/22 @ 13:00 Thailand time. Kayak capsized and he said he would swim to shore but wasn’t seen again.

“This is Rogan McVeigh’s(one of our senior players) cousin. Odhran is from Forest Glade in the Antrim Road area of North Lurgan.

