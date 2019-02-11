A photograph of an 'Ulster Fry' has sent Twitter into meltdown

An image of an alternative looking 'Ulster fry' caused a social media frenzy when it was shared on Twitter at the weekend.

The photograph was posted on Twitter on Saturday morning by Belfast based P.R. Consultant, Joris Minne.

"New Ireland, new Ulster Fry. By Panama Café in McClintock St, Belfast," Tweeted Joris, who is also a restaurant critic for the Belfast Telegraph.

The image shows a cooked breakfast which includes avocado, baked tomato and watercress.

The entire dish was baked as opposed to fried and is referred to as a baked fry.

The plate of food also includes bacon, eggs, sausage, potato bread and soda farls.

A photo (not this one - see below) of an alternative Ulster Fry generated considerable debate on social media at the weekend.

"That baked version in Panama Café is excellent," continued Joris.

"Not your conventional Ulster fry, but a beautifully evolved version of it. Bacon, eggs, banger, farls and soda top quality."

In a clear reference to Brexit one man said: "Not sure we'll be able to import those avocados for much longer though."

"Nothing more divisive than the contents of an Ulster fry to get people fired up. Don't get me wrong, I'd eat that, but if I'd served it up the Falls, my windies would have been put through," joked another.

One woman described the dish as "beautiful".

"I think this is quite beautiful .... But it needs a new name, obviously not an Ulster fry .... Belfast Beauty perhaps? Ulster Gorgeous Grill? .... McClintock Modern Morning Munchie ... The Panama Perfect Dry Fry ... Just a few ideas," she Tweeted.

One man who had visited the Panama cafe several times in the past said he had tried the baked fry and said it was "absolutely out of this world".

"I can't recommend this place enough - it has an amazing vibe.

"I have had that breakfast a few times now and can categorically say cooked breakfasts have never been the same - that baked fry in Panama is absolutely out of this world".