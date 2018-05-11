Beauty Review: LVL Lashes mean we can finally ditch mascara

Women nowadays are so pushed for time, that any treatment which offers a time saver in the morning is definitely worth trying.

This week, I went along to try LVL Lashes by founder of LH Beauty in Holywood, Louise Henry, writes KATHRYN MCKENNA.

LVL stands for length-volume-lift, and the idea is simple: a therapist uses a setting serum to straighten your natural lashes at the root (making them look curled up), and then your lashes are tinted, creating the appearance of mascara.

After cleansing my lashes to remove any excess oils and proteins, conscientious and chatty Louise, who instantly made me feel at ease, protected my bottom lashes with a moisturising eye pad and next applied a shield to my upper eyelid. The shields are available in small, medium or large depending on how much lift the client wants. However as Louise recommended small gives the most lift, I opted for this, and have been so pleased with the results.

After bonding my lashes back on to shield, the first solution was applied for 15 minutes, before a second was applied for seven minutes. Next up, Louise applied a blue black tint, which is the darkest available.

The whole process, which included applying moisturising solution and aftercare instructions, took well under an hour, and Louise explained that during this time, clients can get their HD brows, nails or any other treatments they fancy to save time.

In addition to my amazing LVL Lash conditioning serum which I apply every evening before bed (and can already see a difference in my lashes and brows), it is so refreshing not to spend valuable time not having to perfect my mascara every morning. The effects have been so dramatic, I have skipped this step entirely since the treatment, which lasts eight weeks.

Certainly at a black tie event I am attending tomorrow, I will be forgoing my falsh lashes in favour of my own, improved and uplifted ones.

LVL Lashes cost £45 and are available at Unit 3, 3 Hibernia Street.

Visit facebook.com/LHBeauty for details.