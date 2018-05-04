Budget-friendly beauty buys that won’t break the bank

This week, Fashion and Beauty reporter Kathryn McKenna puts Marks and Spencer Primer to the test.

Being loath to visit more than one shop, rather than dash to a makeup store amongst the hustle and bustle of stressed workers and browsing shoppers, I popped upstairs to the beauty department in search of a new Primer.

Having long been a fan of Marks and Spencer’s various perfumes (they carry terrific travel miniature, purse-friendly sizes ideal for holidays and all-day events such as weddings), I admittedly had never purchased any of their makeup products.

However, this is certainly set to change, as having purchased Autograph’s Lasting Miracle Finish Primer - which promises to provide a ‘complexion makeup base’ - I will certainly be now be a returning customer. For the longwear, hypoallergenic Primer feels like silk to the skin, applying before makeup to create a gorgeous palette for foundation. Alternatively, if you prefer to go makeup free, simply apply after moisturising for a more ‘airbrushed’ look and feel to your skin.

At just £12.50 and with a range of different products to suit all skin types (including Luminosity, Hydrating and daily Defence), I found this product certainly twice as good and half the price than many of its competitors on the market.

Made in Great Britain, not tested on animals, and BUAV approved, this is one beauty steal I’ll definitely be stocking up on again in future.

Available online at marksandspencer.com (£12.50) or in stores.