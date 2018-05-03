Deep River Rock Belfast City Marathon: This is what runners need to know

The 37th Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon will take place on Monday 7th May 2018 at 9am sharp at the front of Belfast City Hall.

Wheelchair competitors start 1 minute before 9 am.

The route of the marathon

Wheelchair competitors should take up their position at the front and start at 8.59 am. Marathon runners will start at 9.00 am.

Competitors are advised not to FORGET YOUR RACE NUMBER: Please ensure you bring with you on race day: RACE NUMBER (including chip on back), pins and final instructions.

Organisers advise it is advisable not to bring any valuables with you.

When using the toilet facilities - be prepared for crowds or use the toilet before leaving home. There will be Portaloo toilet facilities at Belfast City Hall but will be exceptionally busy with the crowds. There will be toilet facilities along the route which are highlighted on the route map here.Organisers also advise to leave clothing at the start. Arrangements will be in place for you to leave clothing with Marathon staff in Donegal Square East, there will be signage to direct you. Please leave your tied bag, clearly displaying your race number for easy identification, at this location.

After the start, staff will transport your bag to Ormeau Park where it will be places in a marked position for your retrieval at the end of your run in the Participants’ Marquee.

Organisers ask participants not to push forward as it may take some minutes for everyone to get going so PLEASE BE PATIENT - it could be that (depending on your position) you may have to walk first before jogging or running.

Organisers add that race instructions will be provided in all race packs, along with your chipped race number. Please take time to read these instructions carefully before arriving at the start line on Monday 7th May 2018. In summary here are some key points to note:

OFFICIAL RUNNING NUMBER - if you decide not to run, please destroy your running number. Do not exchange it or transfer it to anyone else as YOUR name will be registered in our system.

RACE / TIMING CHIP - Champion Chip System fitted to the back of your race bib:

Please do not remove this, as this will record your time.

Failing to comply with these instructions could result in you not obtaining a race time.

Please note, the timing chips no longer have foam around them like those used previously. The white strip will expand if the moisture round the chip gets too high, ensuring no signals are blocked when you cross the finish line.

Once you have crossed the finish line, please do not try and go back over the line, as this will pick up the sensor on your timing chip and recover another time for you.

Meanwhile participants are required to complete the route in under 6 hours.

AND participants should be aware that race instructions will be provided in all race packs, along with your chipped race number.

Here are some key points to note:

