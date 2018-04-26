Elton John’s bedtime story, Fajita thief jailed and an eggciting museum discovery

A look at some of the offbeat stories making the news.

CHANGE OF HEART

The 800-year-old heart of Dublin’s patron saint has been recovered by police, six years after it was stolen from a cathedral in the city.

The relic - the heart of St Laurence O’Toole - was taken from Christ Church Cathedral in 2012.

It has no monetary value but is “a priceless treasure” for the church, the cathedral’s Dean, the Very Reverend Dermot Dunne, said.

NEW CHAPTER

Sir Elton John has signed up to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

The singer, 71, will tell pre-school viewers the story of The Dog Detectives: Lost In London.

He is the latest big name to sign up for the slot, which has featured Tom Hardy, Dolly Parton, Suranne Jones, Hollywood star Chris Evans, Damian Lewis and Tim Peake.

COMIC CLOTHING

Fashion designer Stella McCartney has produced a new line of kids clothes featuring Beano and Dandy favourites Minnie the Minx and Dinah Mo.

McCartney has teamed up with Beano Studios once again for the latest comic-inspired collection which also features Korky the Cat and Cuddles and Dimples.

Her father, Sir Paul McCartney, had a cameo feature in The Dandy’s final issue in 2012 after he said in 1963 it was his life’s ambition to appear in the strip.

FAJITA THIEF JAILED

A Texas man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for stealing 1.2 million US dollars (£860,000) worth of fajitas over nine years.

Gilberto Escamilla, 53, was sentenced after pleading guilty to theft by a public servant.

The Brownsville Herald reported he told the court the fajita scheme spun out of control.

ELEPHANT BIRD EGG

A Buffalo museum has made a rare discovery within its own collection, a fully intact egg from the extinct elephant bird that until now was thought to be fake.

Curators at the Buffalo Museum of Science, in Buffalo, New York, were cataloguing pieces in the museum’s collection when they realised and confirmed that the foot-tall egg had been mislabelled as a model.

Measuring 28 inches around, it weighs more than 3lb.