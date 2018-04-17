Feline lucky! Cat survives 100ft fall after being 'thrown' from block of flats

A cat has survived a fall of around 100ft after reportedly being thrown from a block of flats.

The animal suffered a broken jaw in the incident in Guild Close, Birmingham, on April 6, the RSPCA said.

The young white cat was taken to RSPCA Newbrook Farm Animal Hospital after CCTV controllers became concerned she may have been thrown from the building.

The RSPCA is trying to track down the owners to find out how she managed to fall from a reported 100ft height.

Inspector Mike Scargill said: "This is a very worrying incident and the cat is extremely lucky to be alive.

"I am appealing to the general public for any information that might help me investigate what happened.

"The cat may have slipped and fallen on her own, but it's very concerning to hear that the CCTV controllers think they may have seen someone actually throw the cat from the building, so I'm very keen to speak with anyone with information who might be able to tell us more.

"I am also keen to find the person who owns this cat. She's a young white female, with white patches of tabby markings on her tail, back and head.

"She's really been through it and suffering a broken jaw would have been incredibly painful for her, so I'm sure being reunited with her owners will give her a much-needed boost."